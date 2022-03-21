CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A 12th Street man with six prior drunken driving arrests or convictions was arrested for a seventh late Friday.

Rickey Evans, 50, also faces drug charges after he was booked into the Mahoning County jail following his arrest about 11:30 p.m. at McCartney Road and 6th Street.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol with a specification that he has had prior convictions within 20 years, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving under an OVI suspension.

Reports said a car Evans was driving was pulled over for having an expired registration. Reports said when officers spoke to him his car smelled of marijuana, and Evans smelled of alcohol. They also found out he had two warrants for his arrest, according to the report.

Police searched Evans after he was asked to get out of the car to do a field sobriety test and they found cocaine in one of his pockets, reports said. Reports said Evans took a portable breath test and registered a blood alcohol content of .118. In Ohio, the legal limit for driving drunk is .08.

Police then searched the car and found a bag of marijuana in the glove box, reports said.

Evans refused to take another breath test at the police station, reports said.

The OVI charge Evans currently faces is a fourth degree felony because he has six prior arrests or convictions within a 20-year period.

One of those cases is an OVI arrest by city police Oct. 22. That case is still unresolved. Court records show he has a hearing in that case March 29.

A police report said Evans has prior convictions or arrests for OVI in 2003, two in 2008, 2014, 2017 and 2021.