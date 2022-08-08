YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Saturday found three guns in the home of a man who is not allowed to have them because he has a temporary protection order against him.

Tito Riley, 45, of South Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of domestic violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

Riley was arrested after police were called about 4:40 p.m. to a gas station in the 3000 block of South Avenue for a report of a fight with weapons. When they arrived, a woman told police she and Riley fought earlier in the morning and he had choked her, so she left to deescalate the situation, reports said.

Reports said the woman told police she came back to Riley’s house to get her things and he attacked her again, so she crossed the street to the gas station to call for help.

Police went to the house and got Riley to come to the door, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Inside the house, reports said police found a dagger; a 9mm semiautomatic pistol; a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol; a shotgun; and ammunition for the .45 and the shotgun.

Reports said Riley is charged with a weapons offense because he has a protection order against him, and under the terms of the protection order, he is not allowed to have any weapons.