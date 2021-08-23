Man with previous gun convictions pleads guilty to federal firearms charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was arrested twice on gun charges within a week who already had two previous convictions pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to more firearm charges.

Tramaine Wright, 25, pleaded guilty in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Pamela Barker to charges of possession of a firearm by a person with a prior misdemeanor domestic violence conviction, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 9 before Judge Barker.

A federal grand jury indicted Wright Jan. 28 after he was arrested twice by Youngstown police on gun charges.

Wright was arrested Dec. 2 at East Indianola and Taylor avenues after a car he was riding in was pulled over for excessive window tint. Reports said police found a loaded 7.62mm AK-47-type weapon underneath the seat where he was sitting.

The arrest came about two days after Wright posted $10,000 bond on the same weapons charges for a Nov. 24 arrest.

In that case, reports said Wright ran from a traffic stop Nov. 24 on West Evergreen Avenue and was caught by police. When police retraced his trail, they found a loaded .40-caliber handgun, reports said.

Court records show Wright was sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm for a May 2018 arrest where police found a gun and drugs in a car he was driving that was pulled over for a traffic stop.

In 2016, he was also sentenced to 18 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as other charges, but the details of that arrest are not available.

Court records show Wright is not allowed to have a gun because of a felony conviction in juvenile court.