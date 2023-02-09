SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — Allen Reed has racked up over 90 criminal charges since 1994.

He picked up two more earlier this week after he was arrested Tuesday on charges that he allegedly assaulted a landlord and a police officer.

Reed, 47, was arraigned Thursday in Mahoning County Area Court in Sebring on a fourth-degree felony charge of assault on a police officer as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and menacing.

He pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanors and remains in the Mahoning County Jail in lieu of a $70,000 bond, according to court records.

Sebring police said in a news release Reed was arrested Tuesday after officers were called to a home in the 100 block of West Ohio Avenue to help a landlord serve a three-day eviction notice.

The release said Reed tried to assault the landlord, and when an officer tried to stop him, he assaulted the officer.

After Reed was taken into custody, he was screaming racial slurs at that officer, the release said.

Court records show Reed that has had 98 criminal charges filed alone against him in Sebring Court but only one charge in common pleas court.

The charges go back to 1994, according to court records.