Man with gunshot wounds taken to hospital after shots heard near Warren gas station

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 22-year-old man showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds after police received a report of shots fired near a Warren gas station.

Police were initially called to Sunoco gas station Sunday night for shots fired. According to reports, this happened around 11:39 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Market Street.

According to the report, a black Lincoln sedan was seen leaving the gas station quickly. The driver was said to be going east on W. Market Street.

After being called to the Sunoco, police say they were dispatched to the hospital for a possible victim.

That man, Richard Nichols, was flown to St. Elizabeth Health Center for his injuries, according to the report.