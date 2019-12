The police department posted pictures on its Facebook page of the man

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield Township police are trying to get more information on a suspect in a fraud investigation.

The police department posted pictures on its Facebook page of the man, along with a brown semi they say he’s associated with.

If anyone knows who or where the man is, you’re asked to call Detective Lolakis at 330-542-2377, ext. 111.