YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man jailed on a weapons charge who has been convicted of three previous weapons charges is asking to be released on bond.

In a motion filed this week in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio, federal Public Defender Carolyn M. Kucharski said her client, Jeremy Betts, 36, is not a danger to the community, is not a flight risk and has health conditions that make him more likely to catch COVID-19.

Kucharski is asking that her client’s detention hearing be reopened. He waived detention when he was arrested Dec. 16 and waived his detention hearing because of a warrant he had in a case in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. That charge, which is the basis for his current federal charge, was dropped Jan. 5.

The case is assigned to U.S. Judge Pamela A. Barker. A trial date has not been set yet.

Before he was arrested in December, Betts was a Top-5 wanted fugitive by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force for his warrant in the state case. He was indicted in the federal case Aug. 11.

The charges stem from an Oct. 29, 2020, arrest by Youngstown police in which Betts was a passenger in a car pulled over at Hillman Street and West Philadelphia Avenue for having no license plate light.

Reports said where the driver was sitting, police found a 9mm handgun, and next to where Betts was sitting, police found a .40-caliber handgun. Police reports do not mention ammunition or where it may have been found.

He was indicted Dec. 3, 2020, by a Mahoning County grand jury but he failed to show up for his arraignment and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Betts has also been convicted three times, including twice in federal court, on weapons offenses.

In 2006, Betts was convicted of carrying concealed weapons in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court which bars him from having a gun or being around a gun of ammunition.

In 2011, he was convicted in federal court of possession of dangerous ordnance for having a sawed-off shotgun, and in 2015, he was convicted again in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Federal prosecutors have yet to respond.