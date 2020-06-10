Man with 3 previous OVIs facing new charge after hitting unmarked Youngstown police car

The officer was working a constuction detail when his car was hit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man with three previous convictions for driving drunk was arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence after hitting an unmarked police car in a construction zone.

Louis Paloci, 73, of Austintown, pleaded not guilty before Judge Carla Baldwin to a charge of OVI. He is free pending his next court appearance.

Paloci was cited for OVI about 2:20 p.m. Monday after reports said he hit the back of an unmarked car driven by an officer who was directing traffic at a construction site at West Indianola Avenue and Market Street.

Reports said the officer noticed Paloci’s car earlier. It was directly behind the unmarked car, and it stayed there for over five minutes before a couple of construction workers asked him to move

When Paloci tried to turn around, he struck the back of the unmarked vehicle, reports said.

Reports said Paloci smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred. He said he had three beers and two other drinks of alcohol and was depressed because he just lost his job. When asked if he would take a field sobriety test, reports said he told police: “I’m drunk, I’m not going to lie to you.”

Paloci was taken to the police department to take a breath test but he refused, reports said.

Reports said Paloci was convicted in the municipal court of OVI in 2000, 2001 and 2004. In 2008, he had an OVI charge in Mahoning County Court in Austintown, but he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.