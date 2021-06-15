Man with 16 prior OVI convictions charged with drunk hit-and-run in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man with 16 previous OVI convictions was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Austintown in which he was suspected of drinking.

Just after 3 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to Silica and Ohltown roads, where a woman reported that the vehicle she was driving was rear-ended and that the driver involved quickly left the scene. Police said the victim’s vehicle was carrying people with disabilities at the time.

Police reported finding the suspect’s vehicle at a house on Ohltown Road. It was missing a front grill, which was found at the crash scene, according to a police report.

According to the report, officers spoke with a woman at the home who told investigators that 61-year-old David Black was drunk and on the couch sleeping. She said Black arrived at the house about 45 minutes prior in the vehicle, the report stated.

Police said Black, who was highly intoxicated, denied driving the vehicle or being in a crash.

According to the report, Black does not have a valid license and has 16 prior OVI convictions, two of which were felonies. The arrests date back to 1977.

Police arrested Black, who they say was belligerent and refused a breath test. He told police that the only thing they could charge him with was driving under suspension, according to the police report. He later told police that he didn’t get drunk until he arrived home, the report stated.

Police charged Black with assured clear distance ahead, hit/skip, driving under suspension and OVI — refusal.

WKBN previously reported on Black when he was arrested on his 16th OVI charge in Campbell. At the time, he still had a valid driver’s license.