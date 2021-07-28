Man with 15 gunshot wounds who asked to be released for medical treatment pleads guilty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who previously asked a federal judge to be released from detention so he could get treatment for complications from 15 gunshot wounds pleaded guilty to a gun charge Tuesday.

Deandre Smith, 28, entered a guilty plea in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before Judge Sara Lioi to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Sentencing is set for Nov. 10.

Last week, Smith asked to be released so he could be treated for the 15 gunshot wounds he got July 9, 2020 in a shooting on N. Hazelwood Avenue that also hurt another person.

Police found a 9mm gun on Smith when he was shot, which led to him being charged in federal court. Smith is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2017 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for an aggravated robbery charge.

Court records noted that Judge Lioi heard arguments from prosecutors and Smith’s defense attorney on whether he should be released. She referred the matter to the court’s pretrial services program to help her make a decision. He is presently being held in federal custody after serving time for a parole violation in his state case.

In a motion filed last week, James Rantfl, Smith’s attorney, wrote that his client has “severe wounds to his arms and legs,” as well as stage 4 kidney disease. Smith needs dialysis due to the condition of his kidneys, but that treatment was delayed while he was in custody on the parole violation, Rantfl wrote.

Smith asked to be released so he could receive medical treatment. He is not a flight risk because of the severity of his injuries, Rantfl wrote.