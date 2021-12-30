WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Niles man arrested Tuesday for threatening another man with a gun during a road rage incident used the same gun in a previous arrest where the charges were later dropped.

Camron Mayfield, 21, was arraigned Wednesday in Niles Municipal Court on charges of felonious assault, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and aggravated menacing. He remains in the Trumbull County jail on $100,000 bond.

Mayfield is due back in court Jan. 5 for a preliminary hearing.

Reports said police were called about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday to State Route 46 and Depot Street, where a man told them someone had just pulled a gun on him that had an extended magazine. However, as the officer was responding, he was then told the victim had followed the man who had threatened him to a Maple Street home in Niles, so the officer met the victim there.

The victim told police a man in a car in front of him was throwing trash out the window as he was driving and he had to swerve to avoid it. After he flashed his bright lights at the car, the car stopped abruptly, causing the victim to stop abruptly as well, reports said.

Reports said the driver of that car, who was later identified as Mayfield, got out of his car and and had a handgun with an extended magazine. After he threatened the victim, Mayfield walked back to his car.

The victim took cellphone video of Mayfield and later showed it to police, reports said. They also said Mayfield could be seen carrying the gun in the video.

The victim followed Mayfield to the Maple Street home, reports said. Mayfield was arrested there. He led police inside where they found a .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun in the kitchen and a magazine with 12 rounds of ammunition inside.

Reports said Mayfield was also arrested Sept. 30 by township police on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle but that charge was dismissed and the gun Mayfield had in that arrest was returned to him. Reports said Mayfield had the same gun Tuesday.

Court records do not give a reason why the charge was dismissed.