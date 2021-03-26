Man who walked into St. Elizabeth with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday dies

The death is the city's sixth homicide of 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a man who walked into St. Elizabeth Health Center late Thursday with multiple gunshot wounds who later died is the city’s sixth homicide victim of the year.

A news release from the Youngstown Police Department said the man walked into the emergency room at the hospital about 9:35 p.m. He died in surgery.

He is described as a man in his 20s.

Police did not release any more information.

At this point last year, Youngstown had eight homicides and 28 total.

In 2021, so far 19 people have been shot, six fatally. In 2020 at this time 16 people had been shot, seven fatally.

Those with information on the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE or 330-742-8YPD with any leads or tips. Tips can be made anonymously.