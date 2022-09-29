YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was accused of wrestling a city police officer for a handgun last year was sentenced Wednesday to six and a half years in federal prison on a gun charge.

Norman Rodriguez, 31, received the sentence from U.S. Judge John R. Adams in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio for a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to the charge in April.

An affidavit in the case said Rodriguez was charged after Youngstown police Oct. 31 answered a gunfire call about 8:15 a.m. on Dickson Avenue. Callers told police there were gunshots in the area and people racing and yelling, the affidavit said.

Police responded and found a car in a lot on Dickson Avenue. When they checked the car, they found Rodriguez inside sleeping on the driver’s seat with a gun in his lap, reports said.

An officer tried to grab the gun, but Rodriguez struggled with the officer before the officer could wrestle the gun away from him. He was then arrested.

A sentencing memorandum by his attorney said Rodriguez began abusing alcohol and cocaine when he was 12 and switched to heroin when he was in his late 20s. As a child his mother went to prison for drug trafficking and his father was deported, the memorandum said.

Rodriguez is not allowed to have or be around a gun because of a 2012 drug conviction in federal court, the affidavit said.