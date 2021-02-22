Man who took ride in Warren jumped out of car after being robbed, police say

He told the driver "she was just going to spend the cash on crack" and she couldn't have it, police said

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a man who accepted a ride in Warren Sunday night ended up being robbed by the driver and had to jump out of the car.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Beechwood St. NE around 10 p.m. after a call about an assault.

A man said a woman offered him a ride from his friend’s house on Main Street to Beechwood.

While they were in the car, he said the woman started smoking crack. He said he told her to stop because there was a baby in the back seat.

Later, he learned she needed diapers but didn’t have any money, so he offered to pay for them, according to a police report.

He pulled out a wad of cash and the woman demanded more money, the report states.

He told her “she was just going to spend the cash on crack” and she couldn’t have it, according to the report.

That’s when the woman sped off, going through a red light, the man told police.

He said when she slowed down to about 50 mph, he pulled the emergency brake and tried to jump out.

The man said she grabbed his gold necklace and shoulder, and was able to rip off the necklace as he jumped out of the car. Police said they could see a scratch on the man’s shoulder.

The man then called his girlfriend, who picked him up and took him back to his friend’s house on Main Street.

While they were there, the woman and another man came back. According to the report, the man held up a gun and said they would be back.