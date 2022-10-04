YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The man accused of a North Side shooting death then driving the body to the police department pleaded not guilty today at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

A Nov. 7 trial date before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum was set for Jacques Peterman-OIiver, who was arraigned before Magistrate Tim Welsh on a charge of murder for the Aug. 26 shooting death of Cameron Dyer, 36.

Police said Peterman-Oliver and Dyer argued at a gas station at Logan and Saranac avenues before Peterman-Oliver shot Dyer, put him in his car, and drove him to the police department on Boardman Street.

Peterman-Oliver left the body in the car and went inside, where he was taken into custody.

The case has been assigned to Judge R. Scott Krichbaum. Magistrate Welsh continued Peterman-Oliver’s $500,000 bond he received when he was arraigned in municipal court.