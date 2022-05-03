YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said struggled with an Austintown police officer during a traffic stop was sentenced on Tuesday to almost four years in federal prison on a gun charge.

Jawonn Hymes, 29, received a sentence of 46 months from U.S. Judge J. Philip Calabrese following a guilty plea on Nov. 10 to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hymes has been in custody since he was arrested on Feb. 25, 2021, in a Howland apartment by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force. A federal grand jury indicted him a week before his arrest.

He is accused of having a gun on Sept. 20, 2020, when reports said he struggled with Austintown police after they pulled him over for running a stop sign at Oakwood Avenue and North Meridian Road.

Officers saw a large amount of cash in his wallet when they asked Hymes for his license, and he grew agitated when a police dog showed up, reports said. Hymes ran and he was caught after he tripped, reports said.

Reports said Hymes struggled with police and knocked a body camera off of an officer before he was hit with a Taser.

Police said they found over $13,000 cash in a bag in his truck, two guns and ammunition and two bags of marijuana.

Hymes is barred from being around guns or having a gun because of a 2011 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for possession of cocaine and a 2018 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault.

The felonious assault charge came after Hymes was originally charged with aggravated murder in November 2015 of Thomas Owens, 33, who was shot and killed while he sat in a parked car on West Myrtle Avenue.

Just before his trial was to begin, Hymes entered an Alford Plea in the case and was sentenced to two years in prison. He was also given credit for serving over 800 days in the Mahoning County Jail while awaiting the outcome of his case.

An Alford Plea is when a defendant still maintains his innocence but admits that there is enough evidence against him that a jury could find them guilty.

Two other men were convicted for the death of Owens and are serving lengthy prison sentences.