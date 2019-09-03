Man who skipped previous court appearance receives sentence for Youngstown robberies

Johnson had a plea agreement in place, but when he skipped sentencing, the agreement was off

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was set to receive a four-year prison sentence for two robberies but skipped his sentencing date was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Anthony Johnson, 33, of Marmion Avenue, was sentenced by Judge Anthony D’Apolito on two counts of robbery and a weapons charge.

Johnson had pleaded guilty June 24 for robberies on Dec. 28, 2017 and Jan. 1, 2018 at a Family Dollar and Subway.

He had a plea agreement in place to serve four years in prison. However, when he skipped his August 8 sentencing date, the plea agreement was off.

Johnson was eventually recaptured by U.S. Marshals and placed in the Mahoning County Jail.

Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert, lead investigator on the case, said Johnson got cash and cigarettes in the Family Dollar robbery and cash in the Subway robbery.

Johnson and his partner, Robert Sellers, 36, of Stewart Avenue, were caught almost immediately after the January 1 robbery by officers on patrol who pulled over a car they were in that matched the description of the car the suspects had used in the robbery.

Lambert called the sentence given after Johnson skipped his initial sentencing date “phenomenal.”

“He [Judge D’Apolito] did a good thing for Youngstown,” Lambert said.

Sellars got nine years in prison for his role in the robberies.