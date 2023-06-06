YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who is serving a two and a half year prison sentence for shooting out the window of a woman’s car is asking for early release from prison for a third time.

Holly Hanni, the attorney for Robert Britton, 42, of Youngstown, filed the motion Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Britton was sentenced to May 12, 2002, before Judge Anthony D’Apolito, on a charge of attempted felonious assault with a one-firearm specification.

He is accused of shooting at the window of a car early Aug. 27, 2021, on Wells Court, as the mother of his two children was driving. Although the back window of the car was shattered by a bullet, the woman was not injured.

Hanni said her client has a good record in prison and has been taking advantage of several educational and counseling opportunities while there.

She also included a note from a former employer who said that Britton was a good employee.

Prosecutors have yet to file a response but they opposed his two previous requests in November and March.

Judge D’Apolito denied both of those requests.