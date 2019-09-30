Man who served time for two shooting deaths indicted on firearms charge

The indictment charges Ravnell of having three guns on July 2

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man convicted of two shooting deaths in Campbell has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a firearm charge.

Tyrell Ravnell, 29, of Detroit Avenue, faces a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment was unsealed today in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio.

The indictment charges Ravnell of having three guns on July 2: a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol, a 22-caliber pistol and a 9 mm pistol.

The guns were found while city police were serving a warrant investigating drug activity at the home.

Ravnell was released from prison in June 2018 after serving an eight year sentence for a charge of involuntary manslaughter for the June 20, 2010 shooting death of a Wirt Street man.

Christian Blackshear, 19, was shot with an AK-47 rifle in the back of the head at the Kirwan Homes housing project. Ravnell entered a plea after a jury deadlocked on a murder charge during a trial.

That shooting came on the heels of a 304-day jail sentence Ravnell served for the Feb. 22, 2008 shooting death of Diana Noble, 38, of Howland.

Police said Noble was shot in Campbell, where she went to buy crack cocaine with her boyfriend, but she did not realize she had been shot. She drove back to Howland, where she died from internal bleeding.

In that case, Ravnell pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of negligent homicide.