Man who served time for manslaughter indicted by feds on firearms charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An indictment was unsealed in federal court Thursday charging a man who served a 10-year prison term on a manslaughter charge with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

An arraignment date has not been set yet for Joseph Valentin, 32, who was indicted Oct. 14 by a grand jury in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

Valentin was arrested about 10:35 p.m. May 8 at Shirley Road and Cooper Street after a car he was driving was pulled over for running a stop sign. Reports said Valentin has a suspended driver’s license, and when he was taken out of the car to be searched, he told police he had a bag of marijuana and some ecstasy pills in a fanny pack on his belt.

In the car, police found a loaded 9mm handgun. Reports said Valentin admitted the gun was his.

In 2010, Valentin was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and kidnapping with a firearms specification. He is presently on five years’ probation. He pleaded guilty to taking part in the shooting death of Marlon Chatman, 28, who died in July 2010 after being shot twice in the leg at a home on West Chalmers Avenue.

A co-defendant in the case received a sentence of 23 years to life after pleading guilty to aggravated murder with a firearm specification.

Shortly after he was arraigned in municipal court on the gun charge, Valentin posted bail but was then arrested again on a parole violation on the involuntary manslaughter charge. Records from the state Department Of Corrections show he is back in prison on a parole violation.