WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was just 17 when he was sentenced to 85 years in prison but later granted parole is now wanted for violating that parole.

The Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release that Roosevelt Devail Gray, 48, is wanted by the Adult Parole Authority for a violation. Prison officials did not say what the violation is.

Gray served 26 years of his sentence and was paroled in 2019 despite opposition by county Prosecutor Dennis Watkins.

Gray pleaded guilty when he was 17 in 1993 to charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property for his role in the Dec. 28, 1992 murder of Joseph Muscardelli.

Muscardelli was shot outside the former Sir Bentley’s Restaurant on Mahoning Avenue NW in Warren during a robbery.

Gray pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against his cousin, Ibn Shakoor, of Youngstown. who was 23 at the time.

Shakoor fired the gun that killed Muscardelli and was sentenced to life in prison.

Muscardelli and his fiancee had just got out of their car in the parking lot when they were approached by Shakoor and Gray. Shakoor shot Muscardelli three times in the chest. The woman was not harmed.