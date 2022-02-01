YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who served over two years of jail time for his role in a 2015 murder pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to a gun charge.

Sentencing will be April 21 before U.S. Judge J. Philip Calabrese for Jawonn Hymes, 30, who pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hymes was indicted Feb. 15 by a federal grand jury and was arrested by members at an apartment complex near Howland by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force.

He is accused of having a semiautomatic pistol Sept. 20, 2020, when reports said he struggled with Austintown police after they pulled him for running a stop sign at Oakwood Avenue and North Meridan Road.

Officers saw a large amount of cash in his wallet after they asked Hymes for his license, and he grew agitated when a police dog showed up, reports said. Hymes ran and he was caught after he tripped, reports said.

Reports said Hymes struggled with police and knocked a body camera off an officer before he was hit with a stun gun.

Police said they found over $13,000 cash in a bag in his truck, two guns and ammunition and two bags of marijuana.

Hymes is barred from being around guns or having a gun because of a 2011 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for possession of cocaine and a 2018 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault.

The felonious assault charge came after Hymes was originally charged with aggravated murder in November 2015 for the shooting death of Thomas Owens, 33, who was shot and killed while he sat in a parked car on West Myrtle Avenue.

Just before his trial was to begin, Hymes entered an Alford Plea in the case and was sentenced to two years in prison. He was also given credit for serving over 800 days in the Mahoning County Jail while awaiting the outcome of his case.