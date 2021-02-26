Youngstown man who served 18-year prison term pleads guilty in federal firearm case

The defendant was free from prison for about 18 months when he was rearrested

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man who spent 18 years in prison is heading back.

Edward Brandon, 37, entered guilty pleas Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge John R. Adams to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Sentencing is set for June 8. A charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm was dropped in exchange for Brandon’s plea.

An indictment in the case was filed in October based on a May 15 arrest by city police and parole agents who were visiting Brandon’s East Judson Avenue home on the south side.

An affidavit in the case said officers could smell marijuana coming from Brandon’s upstairs bedroom when they went in the house and he admitted that he had been smoking marijuana. Under terms of his parole, he is not allowed to be using drugs or possessing any firearms.

Authorities searched his room and found a .40-caliber pistol and a 9mm pistol, along with some crushed pills, 258 pills, marijuana and $3,244 cash.

After he was questioned, Brandon told authorities he had bought the .40-caliber pistol the day before the search. He said he paid $600 for it and he bought it “on the streets.” He said he had loaded the gun and was reading the instruction manual for how to use it, the affidavit said.

Brandon told authorities the 9mm pistol was broke, but someone gave it to him “for show,” the affidavit said.

Brandon was released from prison in June of 2018 after serving a sentence from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a series of robberies and assaults with other south side teens.

In one of the cases, Brandon pleaded guilty to a charge of felonious assault for a June 2000 shooting at the former South Side Civics that wounded a woman.

Brandon was placed on parole after he was released from prison.