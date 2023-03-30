WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who ran into a preschool and daycare during a police chase was sentenced Thursday.

Lamar Mitchell pleaded guilty last month to several charges in connection to a November 2022 incident including domestic violence, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, failure to stop after an accident, aggravated burglary, aggravated menacing and resisting arresting arrest. He was sentenced Thursday to five to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

According to police, officers tried to stop Mitchell for a felony warrant and a chase ensued. Mitchell crashed and took off. He ran into Precious Times Care Center and jumped into a play area where the children were. Police used a stun gun on him and he was arrested.