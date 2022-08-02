YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said ran from U.S. Marshals who were looking for him in Newton Falls in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday to over seven years in prison on a federal gun charge.

Terry Lee Walker, 35, received a sentence of 87 months from U.S. Judge John R. Adams after he pleaded guilty on Feb. 18 to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The sentence will be consecutive to a 10-month sentence Walker will serve on state charges relating to the crime.

The indictment in the case said Walker, despite several previous felony convictions, had a loaded .22-caliber revolver on him when he was arrested Nov. 13, 2020, by U.S. Marshals and Newton Falls police after Walker ran from an apartment complex in the 600 block of Ridge Road into nearby woods.

Walker ran when authorities came to arrest him on aggravated robbery charges out of Cleveland as well as a parole violation.

Walker is not allowed to have a gun because of a conviction for robbery dating back to 2002 in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Since then, he has also been convicted of trafficking in drugs and kidnapping in Cuyahoga County; a federal firearm charge; and an aggravated robbery charge from Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.