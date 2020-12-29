Man who police say was at September Youngstown homicide in custody

Zion Gilmore is not charged with the actual killing, but police say he was at a Salt Springs Road home when a man was killed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who police say was present at a September homicide on the west side of Youngstown, and who faced weapons and other charges, was taken into custody Monday.

Zion Gilmore, 21, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of felonious assault and aggravated burglary. He has not been charged yet with the Sept. 15 shooting death of Theaplus “Theo” Redmond Jr., 19, who was shot to death in a home in the 2000 block of Salt Springs Road.

A warrant was issued for Gilmore’s arrest hours after Redmond’s death, but he was not found until Monday. More information on his arrest is expected later Monday.

Gilmore is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court. No charges have been filed yet in the death of Redmond.

An affidavit accompanying the warrants said Gilmore broke into the house and attacked a woman inside while several children were there. Redmond was found dead by police in a room on the first floor when they arrived after being called for a shooting, but Gilmore was not in the home.

Police at the time would not say if there was any connection between Gilmore and Redmond or why Redmond was in the home.

On Dec. 21, Gilmore was charged with domestic violence and aggravated burglary for allegedly breaking into the same home and attacking the woman who lives there who had a 1-month-old baby at the time. Reports said Gilmore is the father of that baby.

Gilmore was arraigned in municipal court and his case was bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury, but the grand jury dismissed the case. The reason is not known since grand jury proceedings are secret.