Man who police say evaded questioning in Youngstown homicide arrested on obstruction charge

Police say they know Charles Lightning was at the scene of a homicide on Oct. 31, but he has refused to talk

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who police say was present at an October homicide in Youngstown but who has refused to cooperate was arraigned Friday on a felony obstruction of justice charge.

Charles Lightning, 27, was arraigned on a fifth-degree felony charge of obstruction of justice and is in the Mahoning County Jail on $25,000 bond. He has been wanted since a warrant was issued for his arrest on March 2.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force were able to arrest Lightning Thursday in Warren.

Lightning has been wanted for questioning in the Oct. 31 shooting death of Marquis Buxton, 24, who was found shot to death in an SUV that was in a parking lot at Market Street and West Judson avenues.

Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert, lead investigator on the case, said Lightning was wounded the same evening and told detectives he was wounded somewhere else on Market Street.

Lambert said there was no evidence to back up Lightning’s claim and DNA evidence places him at the crime scene.

Lightning is a suspect in Buxton’s death, Lambert said.

Lightning is also a nephew of the first homicide victim of the year, Van Lightning, who was shot to death about 12:10 a.m. Jan. 1 at Almyra and Glenwood avenues.

Lambert said Buxton’s death is no way related to Van Lightning’s death.

Because Charles Lightning refused to cooperate with police, investigators decided to charge him with obstruction, Lambert said.