Man who pleaded guilty to taking guns gets five-year prison term

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Alliance man who pleaded guilty to taking seven guns during a burglary in Sebring was sentenced today to five years in prison.

Jasper Sloat, 22, was given the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court by Judge Maureen Sweeney after he pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to charges of burglary and theft of a firearm or dangerous ordnance.

Several other counts were dropped in exchange for his pleas.

Sloat has been in the county jail since he was arrested Aug. 10 by Sebring police after he threw a gun in a flower bed when a police officer spotted him on West Maryland Avenue.

After Sloat was taken into custody by police, reports said he was searched and another gun was found on him.

The guns were later found to have been taken earlier in the day during a burglary at a home in the 300 block of West Indiana Avenue, reports said.

The next day, Sloat was interviewed by a detective and disclosed the location of an additional five guns that were taken during the burglary, reports said. Sloat also admitted to the burglary, reports said.