YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who once served six years in prison for an aggravated robbery conviction will now serve a four-year federal sentence on a firearms charge.

Thomas Nickerson, 34, received the sentence Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio from U.S. Judge Sara Lioi. The sentence comes after a guilty plea Nov. 12 to a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The sentence includes provisions allowing Nickerson to serve time at the Federal Correction Institution in Elkton in Columbiana County so he can be close to his family as well as his admittance into an intensive 500-hour drug treatment program.

Nickerson was arrested April 27 in a home visit that was part of the Operation Steel Penguin gun reduction program when parole agents and city police visited his home and found a marijuana cigarette on a stove. When they searched further, reports said they found a 9mm handgun and a digital scale, reports said.

Nickerson is not allowed to have a gun because of felonious assault and aggravated robbery convictions in 2010 and 2011 from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, reports said. He received a six-year prison sentence.

Nickerson also had previous criminal convictions dating back to 2006.

Because Nickerson was on parole, he was eligible to be visited by parole agents at any time.

A trial brief by prosecutors said an investigation into Nickerson began after he was spotted looking at guns in a pawnshop in February 2021 while investigators were looking into someone else who was possibly buying guns illegally for others.

When investigators learned Nickerson’s identity they discovered he was not living at the address that was listed for him in parole records. One term of parole is that a defendant must submit his current address to parole agents.

Nickerson’s arrest came after investigators visited the home to ask him about the status of his address.

Nickerson claimed in a trial brief of his own that the gun did not belong to him but to a man who was involved in a romantic relationship with his wife and the man left the gun in a closet.