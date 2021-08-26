Man who phoned in bomb threat to courthouse sentenced in federal court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to phoning in a bomb threat to the Youngstown Municipal Courthouse to 22 months in federal prison.

U.S. Judge Sara Lioi handed down the sentence in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to Larese Allen Sr., 27, who pleaded guilty May 20 to one count of using a telephone to phone in a bomb threat and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Allen is accused of phoning in the threat June 1, 2020. An affidavit in the case said Allen told the person who answered the phone: “B——, we’re coming from Cleveland to blow up your courthouse.”

The employee transferred the caller to her supervisor, and the caller repeated the threat two more times, the affidavit said.

Investigators were able to track Allen down by tracking his phone, which led to social media accounts and photos of Allen showing distinctive tattoos, the affidavit said.

Searches also turned up an April 30, 2019 report from WKBN 27 First News about an arrest Allen had by Youngstown police following a chase. He was free on bond and had a June 2 preliminary hearing in that case.

The affidavit said Allen told investigators Tuesday he made the bomb threat in order to delay his preliminary hearing, reports said. The affidavit said Allen wanted to delay his hearing so he could keep his visitation rights with his children.

Allen entered his guilty plea after a hearing in May where it was determined he is competent to stand trial.

Allen is also accused of having an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle on July 7 despite a 2014 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a 2013 robbery charge, which prohibits him from owning a gun.

Allen received credit for time served and at the halfway point of his sentence, he will be placed in a halfway house and receive drug and mental health counseling.