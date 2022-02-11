YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was found by city police passed out in a car with drugs and a gun was sentenced today to five years in federal prison.

Montrell Gilbert, 40, received the sentence from U.S. Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Gilbert pleaded guilty to the charge Oct. 22.

The charges stem from an Oct. 20. 2019, arrest after Youngstown police were called about 6:25 a.m. to an accident with injuries at Elm Street and Brookline Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car that had crashed into a fence, and the driver of the car, Gilbert, was behind the wheel and unconscious.

When officers checked the car, they reported finding a .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol on the passenger seat. Police and paramedics could not wake Gilbert so they had to take him out of the car.

As the car was searched before it was towed, police found a large plastic bag with several smaller plastic bags inside, which was later found to contain fentanyl, heroin, carfentanil and cocaine.

Reports said Gilbert was revived with Narcan but had to be sedated because he was so combative.

The indictment in the case said Gilbert served a federal prison sentence for a 2014 guilty plea to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Court records show he received a sentence of 51 months.

Gilbert has also asked for bail five times since he has been in federal detention. Each time his request was denied.