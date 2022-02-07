YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man prosecutors said was armed when he led Struthers police on a chase into Poland last fall was sentenced Monday to four years in prison.

DeAndre Smith, 19, received his sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum after pleading guilty Dec. 6 to charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, vehicular assault, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and failure to stop after an accident.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich said Smith was the driver of the car. During the chase after the car stopped near the Poland High School stadium, a soccer game was delayed while police searched for Smith and his brother, Larry Smith, 18.

Smith apologized, telling the judge he knew he was wrong and that he wants to get his sentence over with as soon as possible because he misses his family.

“This is the first time I’ve been in trouble as an adult and I can assure you it will be my last time,” Smith said.

Judge Krichbaum said because Smith accepted responsibility and apologized he decided to go along with the sentencing recommendation in the case of four years.

Reports said Struthers police tried to pull over a car driven by Deandre Smith on Sept. 7 for an expired license, but the car failed to stop and crossed into Poland.

The car was stopped near the Poland High School stadium and Deandre Smith was arrested there.

Larry Smith, however, ran but was caught by police. A soccer game was delayed until he was caught.

The car the men were in hit another car.

The driver of the other car was injured. Rich said the driver was treated and released from the hospital the night of the crash.

Larry Smith is expected to be sentenced Wednesday.