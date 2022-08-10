YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Connecticut man who authorities stole a car and collided with a police cruiser was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to up to three years in prison.

The sentence handed down by Judge Maureen Sweeney to Montrell Holmes, 25, was for an Oct. 21 chase in a stolen car. Police said during the chase Holmes collided with a Boardman police cruiser and the chase went from Boardman through Youngstown to Poland and back to Boardman.

Police ultimately called off the chase because of the time of day and the speeds it was generating.

The sentence was given in common pleas court will run concurrent to a federal sentence he received after pleading guilty to assaulting U.S. Marshals who were looking for him in connection to the chase.

Holmes was sentenced in June in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after pleading guilty to a charge of resisting, impeding or assaulting a federal officer based off his Oct. 25 arrest at a hotel in Niles.

Marshals surrounded the hotel and learned that Holmes was on a balcony. Marshals had to kick the door in, and when they got inside, Holmes tried to run away. A marshal fired his stun weapon at Holmes, but the darts missed him, the affidavit in his criminal complaint said.

Marshals tried to physically stop Holmes from jumping off the balcony, but he ignored several commands until a railing gave way, and Holmes and a marshal fell to the ground, the affidavit said.