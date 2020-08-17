Man who helped shape Youngstown Business Incubator over 2 decades announces retirement

Under Jim Cossler's leadership, the YBI transformed into a nationally-known software incubator, accelerator and managed technology cluster

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was instrumental in shaping the Youngstown Business Incubator into what it is today is retiring.

Jim Cossler first joined YBI in 1998 as CEO. He’ll be retiring in January.

Cossler was the primary architect for the incubator’s future. Under his leadership, the YBI transformed into a nationally-known software incubator, accelerator and managed technology cluster.

“Leaving YBI was a tough decision to make,” Cossler said. “It was the ultimate dream job and I love all that we have so significantly contributed, in so many important ways, to our community. But I can walk away knowing that work will go on and I’m confident, with the amazing team in place there, they will be taking it to even higher levels. Just watch.”

He stepped down as CEO in 2017 so he could devote himself to coaching startup companies.

At that point, he became Huntington National Bank entrepreneur in residence — a role that allowed him to serve as an in-house mentor and entrepreneurial expert to YBI clients, as well as build and manage internal and external relations and networks for them.

Cossler also reached out to college students to get them excited about entrepreneurship.

The Cleveland Plain Dealer recognized Cossler as among the top 10 technology evangelists in northeast Ohio. Both Inside Business magazine and Crain’s Cleveland Business named him one of the 100 most influential business leaders in northeast Ohio.

Cossler said he will embrace retirement — sort of.

“I’m not totally done just yet…I want to stay active and I want to do something new.”

He doesn’t know what that is just yet, but he does expect to stay involved in the startup community.

