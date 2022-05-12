YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Ravenwood Avenue man who is wanted on a warrant for a gun charge was arrested Wednesday on another gun charge.

Jadyah Lacivita, 21, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said Lacivita was a passenger in a car pulled over about 5:10 p.m. at Market Street and East Princeton Avenue for an expired registration.

When police smelled marijuana from inside the car and asked the driver and passengers to step out, Lacivita first gave police a fake name, then when he got out he tried to run away but police caught him very quickly, reports said.

Just before he was handcuffed Lacivita told police he had a gun on him and officers found a loaded revolver when they searched him, reports said.

Lacivita was arrested April 6, 2021, by city police on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after police found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun in a car he was driving that was pulled over at Rush Boulevard and East Ravenwood Avenue for running a stop sign.

At the time, reports said Lacivita pulled into a drive then told police he had a gun but it was ok because he was at his home.

Lacivita posted bonded after he was arraigned in municipal court and his case was bound over to a grand jury. However, he never showed for his arraignment last May and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

