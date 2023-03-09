YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty in November to having 7 pounds of cocaine delivered to an East Side home was sentenced to five years in federal prison.

U.S. Judge Pamela A. Barker handed down the sentence Wednesday to Luis Parrilla, 43, on a single count of attempted possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Parrilla has been in federal custody since he was arrested April 14 by agents tracking a package from Florida that was delivered to a home in the 500 block of King Street.

The package was found at a postal facility in Cleveland, and after receiving a federal search warrant, agents found 3,110 grams of a substance that was later found to be cocaine after it was tested, the affidavit said. The cocaine weighed more than 6.85 pounds.

The agents took the cocaine out and replaced it with something similar and a tracking device, then had an undercover agent disguised as a postal employee deliver the package to the King Street home and leave it on the porch, the complaint said. Agents were watching as a few minutes after the package was delivered, someone in a pickup truck stopped in front of the home, took the package off the porch, and drove it to South Pearl Street.

There, the person in the pickup truck gave the package to someone driving a car, then the car drove away.

An affidavit in the case said the car made multiple turns like the person driving knew they were being followed, then drove back to the house on South Pearl Street. The driver, later identified as Parrilla, got out of the car with the package, ran into the woods, then ran back inside the house. He was later taken into custody when he walked onto the front porch, the affidavit said.

Agents found the fake cocaine and GPS in the woods but not the box it was packaged in, the affidavit said.

Reports said Parrilla denied having a package or knowing one was coming, but a test was done on his hands that showed he handled what was inside the package, the affidavit said.