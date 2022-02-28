CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man who reports said went to get his children Sunday afternoon after hearing their mother was arrested was arrested himself.

Lapriece Whitted, 36, of West Princeton Avenue, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a fifth degree felony charge of possession of crack cocaine as well as misdemeanor counts of tampering with evidence, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 5:15 p.m. to a home in the 400 block of Penhale Avenue for a report of fight and a man trying to take the children out of the home.

When officers arrived they found Whitted outside arguing with the grandparents of the children in the home. Reports said Whitted told police he was there to take the kids because their mother had been arrested earlier in the morning by Youngstown police on a charge of felonious assault.

Whitted smelled heavily of marijuana and reports said when asked if he had anything illegal, he said he did not. When an officer asked if he could search Whitted, reports said he put his hands in his pockets and “provided consent.”

Whitted then turned away from the officer and reached into the inside pocket of his jacket and when the officer tried to grab his arm he pulled away, reports said. Whitted ran away until he was caught behind a nearby building, reports said.

Reports said police found a bag of crack cocaine in the back pocket of Whitted’s pants as well as $1,920 cash. Whitted also told police he threw a bag of marijuana away while he was running but police could not find it.

The two children, six and 10 years old, were released to their grandparents, reports said.

Their mother, Kalissa Joseph, 28, was arrested about 4:10 a.m. in Youngstown in the 500 block of East Florida Avenue after a woman there claimed Joseph had rammed into her car several times with a vehicle Joseph was driving.

The grandparents of the children told Campbell police that when they learned the children had been home by themselves since their mother was arrested, they went to get them and ran into Whitted, who arrived just as they did. Whitted used a key to get inside and the children confirmed they had been left alone for several hours, reports said.