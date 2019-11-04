Man who flew plane too low over YSU game turns himself in, police say

He is being charged with inducing panic and disorderly conduct

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators say Poland man who flew a plane too low over Stambaugh Stadium during a YSU football game turned himself in to police.

30-year-old Christopher Wilkinson was arraigned in the Youngstown Municipal Court on Friday.

He is being charged with inducing panic and disorderly conduct.

This comes after an incident on Sept. 28. YSU Police Chief Shawn Varso said these charges came after a lengthy investigation.

The FAA also looked into the incident, so more charges could be coming.

He is due back in court in January.