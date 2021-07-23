Man who fled ER with six gunshot wounds sentenced on gun charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who ran last week from the emergency room at St. Elizabeth Health Center with six gunshot wounds was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison.

Andrew Williams, 24, ran from the hospital after U.S. Marshals came there because he had a warrant.

Williams received his sentence from U.S. Judge Pamela Barker after he entered a guilty plea earlier this year in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Free on bond while awaiting sentencing, Williams failed to appear for his June 28 sentencing.

Williams did show up in the emergency room with six gunshot wounds. Reports said he told police he was walking on Fairgreen Avenue about 6:30 a.m. July 13 when someone shot him several times.

He managed to get a ride to the hospital where he was waiting to be treated for four gunshot wounds to the back, one to the shoulder and one in the head below his skull.

When U.S. Marshals arrived after police were told he was there, he ran out of the emergency room, reports said.

He was found across the street behind a building in the 600 block of Parmalee Avenue and taken back to the emergency room.

In the federal case, Williams was accused of having two 9mm handguns that were found in an SUV he was in on Sept. 4 outside of a Redondo Road home. Police were at the home looking for a suspect in an August shooting on Samuel Avenue.

An affidavit in the case said Williams admitted he knew the guns were in the SUV. He is not allowed to own or be around firearms because of a 2017 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for possession of heroin.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.