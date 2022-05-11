STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man who eluded a police chase last month was taken into custody Tuesday at the city probation office.

Brandon Mason, 24, of Wakefield Avenue, is in the Mahoning County Jail and is expected to be arraigned in municipal court on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Reports said Mason had warrants stemming from an April 15 chase that began after police investigated a complaint of a bogus prescription called into a local drug store. He was taken into custody when he came to the probation office at the same time he had an appointment with a probation officer.

Reports said police were called to the drug store at 12:20 p.m. on April 15 when a person came to pick up the bogus prescription and Mason was the person who tried to pick it up. When police tried to stop a car he was driving on Youngstown-Poland Road, he instead accelerated and drove into Youngstown, where he abandoned the car in the 1600 block of Bancroft Avenue and ran away. Police searched for him but could not find him.

Inside the car, police found a loaded .45-caliber handgun as well as a card for a city probation officer that said Mason had an appointment Tuesday.

During their investigation, Struthers police were also informed that someone made a report that their car, which matched the description of the car Struthers police were chasing, was stolen from a gas station on Youngstown’s West Side.

However, reports said call records show that the call to Youngstown 911 was made from the home Mason listed as his address on his probation card.