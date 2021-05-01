Man who deputies say ate meth, called 911 reporting drugging, sentenced to jail

Deputies say the man was spotted in the middle of the road in Farmington Township, pacing around without shoes on

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who deputies say ate methamphetamine and then called 911 saying he was drugged was sentenced to serve five days in jail.

Jason Patchin, 40, pleaded no contest and was convicted of disorderly conduct charges on Thursday in Newton Falls Municipal Court. In addition to the jail sentence, he has to pay a fine.

According to a Trumbull County Sheriff’s report, on March 2, Patchin called 911 and hung up. After dispatchers called him back, they reported that he hung up again.

Dispatchers were eventually able to get him on the phone at which time he claimed he had been drugged. They reported that he continued to call back, accusing his girlfriend and another man of drugging him.

The report states that Patchin’s girlfriend then called and reported that Patchin ate meth and was pacing back and forth, possibly having a heart attack.

Deputies went to state Route 534 in Farmington Township, where reports said Patchin was walking. They were flagged down by a driver who reported that she almost hit the man, who she said was lying in the roadway.

Deputies said Patchin was spotted pacing in the roadway and appeared to be impaired. He was ordered to the ground by a deputy with a Taser after a report stated that he tried to enter a house in the area.

According to the report, it was at that time that Patchin admitted to eating 1.5 grams of meth.