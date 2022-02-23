YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Edward Lightning rolled the dice once and won, so he is trying again.

Lightning, 38, who appealed a 10-year sentence in federal court and won his appeal, is now filing another appeal after being resentenced last week.

Lightning’s attorney filed a notice Monday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio that he is appealing his conviction on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm to the United States Sixth District Court Of Appeals “based upon questions of law and fact.”

The notice did not provide further information. That is expected to be provided when the formal appeal is filed.

Lightning was sentenced Feb. 10 by U.S. Judge John R. Adams to 63 months in prison on the charge, for which he entered a guilty plea June 27, 2019. In October of 2019 he was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Judge Adams, far above the sentencing guidelines, because of his prior criminal record which includes six prior firearms offenses going back to the time he was 14 in three different counties and four different courts.

Lightning appealed the sentence, saying it was excessive. The Sixth Circuit ruled in his favor, 2-1, and vacated his sentence, which led to his resentencing.

Lightning was arrested Sept. 21, 2018, by Youngstown police after a foot and car chase on the East Side after police tried to pull him over for a traffic violation. He was caught on South Garland Avenue.

Reports said police found a 9mm handgun, which was reported stolen from Columbiana County, and seven bags of crack cocaine. Lightning received a sentence from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for that arrest.

When Lightning was arrested on a federal warrant on Dec. 11, 2018, authorities found 17 counterfeit $100 bills and a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun, reports said. The charge Lightning was sentenced on by Judge Adams stemmed from that arrest.

He was given credit for time already served at his resentencing hearing.