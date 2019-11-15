Man who almost hits Youngstown police cruiser arrested for OVI

The officers were responding to a call when reports said a truck almost hit them

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said the driver of a truck that cut off a Youngstown police cruiser on its way to a call Thursday was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Tanner Sarty, 39, was arrested after he failed several field sobriety tests and refused to take a breath test, reports said.

Reports said two officers working a special detail in a marked police cruiser were traveling north on Market Street about 8:10 p.m. with their lights and sirens on when a pickup truck turned in front of them onto East Pasadena Avenue.

The officers were on their way to backup another call, reports said. When they were no longer needed, they returned to the area to look for the truck, which they found on East Pasadena Avenue.

Sarty was behind the wheel, reports said, and he smelled heavily of alcohol. Police said he failed the field sobriety tests and was taken to the police department to be given a breath test.

However, Sarty refused to cooperate and kept asking the officers what would happen if he tried to take their guns or their Tasers, reports said.

Besides the OVI, reports said Sarty was also booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of resisting arrest.