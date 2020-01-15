Man waving around fake gun causes commotion in Trumbull Co., deputies say

A starter pistol set off panic Wednesday morning instead of a race

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who appeared to be carrying a handgun on public property startled someone else in the parking lot.

On Wednesday morning, a starter pistol set off a little commotion instead of a race.

Deputies working security inside Trumbull County Job and Family Services said someone told them a man was sitting on a bench in the parking lot, showing a handgun.

When deputies went up to the man, he told them it was only a cap gun.

“Is you crazy?” Althea Blackmon, of Girard, questioned. “What’s wrong with you? You crazy. You’re trying to cause panic out here. You can’t do that.”

James Peyatt said he wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between that gun and a real one.

“They’re quite similar to a .22.”

The person who reported it thought the gun was real. We asked a few people coming in and out of the building what their reaction would have been.

“I would be afraid,” said Michelle Wellen, of Sharpsville.

She said she’d call the police.

“I’m afraid of guns and you don’t know these people these days, what they can do.”

“It’s a little bit scary, considering the times and the way things are,” Peyatt said. “My advice would not be waving something around like that in public. I mean, common sense tells you it’s a weapon. It looks like a weapon.”

Deputies took the starter pistol as evidence and told the man not to come back on the property.

He could face charges.