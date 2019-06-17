Man wanted out of Georgia found in Liberty

Local News

Leroy Williams was wanted out of Georgia for a parole violation. He was originally charged with homicide

by: Nicolette Pizzuto

Leroy Williams, warrant for arrest in Georgia.

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to a burglary in progress and found a man wanted out of Georgia Saturday morning.

This happened on the 2500 block of Cardinal Dr. around 7:40 a.m.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a man putting items in a duffel bag and was standing in the driveway of the home.

That home was vacant at the time.

Police say the man, later identified as Leroy Williams, was wearing a jacket that belonged to the former homeowners and had a cooler with a large bag of pennies inside.

According to the report, Williams was wanted for a parole violation out of Georgia. He was originally charged with homicide.

