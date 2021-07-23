Man wanted out of Columbiana Co. arrested in Pittsburgh with guns and lookalikes, sheriff says

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A man with a warrant out of Columbiana County is now facing charges after police say he had guns and lookalike firearms in his car in Allegheny County.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Bryant Richard Rather, of Pittsburgh, was pulled over Thursday morning during a traffic stop in the city’s Middle Hill District.

Police discovered he had warrants out of Pittsburgh and Columbiana County.

Police say during the traffic stop, Rather said he had a gun in a shoulder pouch he was wearing. Police found the gun took it.

Police say they searched Rather’s car and found a backpack with lookalike guns and one loaded magazine.

All of the evidence was taken.

Police arrested Rather and took him to the Allegheny County Jail on his outstanding warrants.

Rather had been wanted out of Columbiana County since February 2018 for failure to appear on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was also wanted out of Pittsburgh since January 2019 for an accident involving death/injury, driving under the influence and several traffic violations.

He is also previously charged with falsification and will face any new charges resulting from this most recent arrest.