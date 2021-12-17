YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man indicted in federal court for having more than two dozen bullets was taken into custody.

Jeremy Betts, 36, was arrested Thursday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force on a warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Betts was arraigned on the charge before in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Magistrate Judge George Limbert and entered a plea of not guilty. Court records show Betts waived a detention hearing and is being held in federal custody.

The indictment in his federal case was issued Aug. 11 but before his arrest he was a Most Wanted Fugitive by the marshals since he had state charges pending.

The charges stem from an Oct. 29., 2020, arrest by Youngstown police where Betts was a passenger in a car pulled over at Hillman Street and West Philadelphia Avenue for having no license plate light.

Reports said where the driver was sitting police found a 9mm handgun and next to where Betts was sitting police found a .40-caliber handgun. Police reports do not mention ammunition or where it may have been found.

Betts is not allowed to have a gun because of a carrying a concealed weapon conviction in 2006 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for which he received probation.

In 2011, he was convicted in federal court of possession of dangerous ordnance for having a sawed-off shotgun, and in 2015, he was convicted again in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

His federal case has been assigned to U.S. Judge Pamela Barker. A trial date has not been set yet.