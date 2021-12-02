Boardman police arrest man on felonious assault warrant

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted for breaking a woman’s orbital bone last week is now in custody.

Larnell Hall, 37, of Wilmette Lane in Youngstown, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of felonious assault, a first-degree misdemeanor count of domestic violence and a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of domestic violence by threat.

Court records show he is expected to be arraigned later Thursday afternoon in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman. He was taken into custody Thursday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force.

Hall was wanted for a Nov. 24 assault on his girlfriend at her home in the 4800 block of Erie Street. Because she was receiving medical treatment, police were not notified until the next day, when they were called to take a report at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Reports said she had been arguing with Hall when he punched her in the face, which broke her orbital bone. She will have to have surgery for the orbital bone as well as oral surgery for other injuries, reports said.

Two days later, police were called to the woman’s home and she told them Hall had come there and threatened her while she was in her car. He left before police arrived.