Man wanted in Union Twp. killing arrested in deadly Tenn. shooting

Both images are of Markeace Perkins Credit: PA State Police

The man was arrested in Tennessee

UNION TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A man wanted for a homicide in Lawrence County is in custody in Tennessee. This after police say he killed a man there.

Investigators arrested 25-year-old Markeace Perkins Friday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Police say he shot and killed a man then stole two cars trying to run from police.

A woman was grazed by a bullet during the shooting.

Perkins is also accused of killing Lamar Johnson February 16 in Union Township in Lawrence County.

Johnson died from his injuries outside of a house on Grandview Avenue.