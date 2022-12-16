YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted for firing shots last month at a person trying to repossess a vehicle was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop.

Darnell Jackson, 19, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a warrant for felonious assault that was also filed Thursday. He is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Jackson was arrested at bout 2:10 p.m. after a car he was driving was pulled over at Market Street and East Hylda avenues. Officers learned of the warrant that was filed against him just hours earlier when they ran a records check.

Before Jackson could be booked into the jail he was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center because he complained he was sick from eating “dope,” reports said.

Jackson is wanted for firing shots Sept. 29 at a man trying to repossess a vehicle on Plum Street.

When police answered the shots fired call, they had several people who were inside the house come outside to be questioned. None of those people were holding a gun at the time they encountered police, reports said.

Detectives served a search warrant at the home and found several semiautomatic rifles.

Police used video from the house’s security to help in their investigation.

The person who was shot at was not injured.